EDWARDSVILLE - 1818 Chophouse will host their annual Derby Day, complete with contests, live music and great food.

From 3:30–10 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024, attendees can watch live jumbotron broadcasts of the pre-races and the Kentucky Derby while enjoying giveaways, costume contests and more. This year is extra special as the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. Amber Wheeler, general manager of 1818 Chophouse, noted that the annual 1818 Chophouse tradition usually sells out and brings a lot of people together.

“It’s a really fun time and the weather’s looking beautiful, so we’re really excited about it,” she added.

The Robert Perry Band will perform from 6–10 p.m. after the race concludes. Wheeler noted that they “bring good energy” and will keep the party going.

The Derby Days event is a formal affair. There will be awards given for the Best-Dressed Derby Couple, Best-Dressed Jockey, Most Unique and Fun Derby Hat, and Most Elegant Derby Outfit. Prizes include a four-course meal and Sunday brunch with bottomless mimosas, among others.

Tickets cost $45 per person, which includes entry to the contests and viewing of the Kentucky Derby as well as one complimentary beverage. The Derby Day food menu offers several options, from fresh blue point oysters and flame-grilled salmon to fried green tomato salad and beignets.

But while the event is a lot of fun, Wheeler said the community is the most important part. 1818 Chophouse regularly hosts events like this, and they love to welcome loyal customers and fresh faces to their restaurant. The establishment can’t wait for another chance to celebrate the Kentucky Derby with the Edwardsville area.

“It just brings people together,” Wheeler said. “So many people look forward to it every year. They start coming up with their outfits ahead of time, and it’s just a really fun day. Everyone kind of knows everyone. It’s just a really fun time.”

For more information about 1818 Chophouse and their Derby Day event, visit their official Facebook event page or check out 1818Chophouse.com/DerbyDay.

