CHICAGO - The year 1963 might have some special significance for the 3,200 Illinois Lottery players who selected these numbers when playing the Pick 4 midday draw on Saturday July 3. When this combination of numbers were drawn, 1-9-6-3, those players cashed in on some big bucks- with $1.8 million in total prizes won.

The Pick 4 game is an Illinois Lottery player favorite, in part because of the meaning behind the numbers selected by players when purchasing their game tickets. Whether it's an anniversary or an address, Pick players are winning prizes with their special numbers, and in the past year alone, Pick 4 players have cashed in on over $230 million in prizes.

Sharon McFarlin of Chicago is one Illinois Lottery player who experienced a Pick 4 win when playing her special numbers. McFarlin cashed in on a $2,500 prize, when playing her birthdate. As a long-time lottery player, McFarlin has been enjoying Illinois Lottery games since the 70s. Her advice to fellow players is straight to the point, “If you don’t play, you can’t win.”

There are multiple ways to play, so it’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older to get in on the fun and purchase their Illinois Lottery ticket. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Pick 4 is an Illinois-only game with two draws daily. Players can select four numbers and a style of play, and then choose the amount they would like to wager on the draw. Pick 4 drawings are conducted daily at 12:40 PM and 9:22 PM CST. For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Alzheimer’s, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

