ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police have announced that charges have been issued against a 17-year-old suspect in a homicide that occurred in 2022.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Christopher Ford, 17 years of age, of the 12400 block of Centerbrook Drive in Black Jack, Missouri 63033, for Murder First Degree and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Ford is attached. Ford is being held on $750,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The deceased has been identified as Demond Tucker, 15, of the 8300 block of Sunbury Avenue in Jennings, Mo., 63136.

At 4:36 p.m. on December 21, 2022, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male in a parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The probable cause statement reads: Upon investigation, it was determined that on or about 12-21-2022, the defendant, along with two other juveniles, drove with the victim to a semi-vacant apartment complex in Jennings, MO. A disinterested witness heard three gunshots and witnessed two younger males pull the victim, later determined to be Demond Tucker, from the back of the car and leave the victim in the parking lot. The victim suffered three gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

