NORTH COUNTY PRECINCT, ST. LOUIS, MO. - At 6:17 p.m. on July 7, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 11800 block of Larimore Road for a call for service of a shooting. Responding officers located a male victim, approximately 17 years of age, suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The deceased has been positively identified as Damon White, 17 years of age, of the 11800 block of Criterion Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.

Investigation has revealed a male suspect and the victim became involved in an altercation at the park at this location, which resulted in the victim being shot.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

