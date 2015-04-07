Congressmen John Shimkus, Rodney Davis and Mike Bost are issuing an invitation to the entire Riverbend Community asking them to join other community leaders in attending this year’s 17th Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast at 7 am on May 4. Civic leaders, business professionals and other individuals from around the region will gather at Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive in Collinsville, Illinois. This will be a time of reflection and prayer.


A special speaker at the event is Mr. Brig Sorber, CEO of the award winning franchise, Two Men And A Truck. Brig attributes the system’s success to its foundation of honesty, trust, and hard work. He feels his experience as a mover, driver, and a franchisee helps him to make well-educated decisions that benefit the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® system as a whole. Come to hear his inspiring story.

Tickets are available for $20.00 each or purchase a table of eight (8) for $160.00. This popular event is well attended and it is advisable to order your tickets now. Ticket sales will end on April 29th. Call 618-463-6850 to place credit card orders (which will have a $1.00 service and handling fee added per seat ordered). If you would prefer to pay by check please mail a self addressed stamped envelope to:        

                                 

                                                                Congressional Prayer Breakfast

                                                                Answer Midwest, Inc.

                                                                307 Henry Street, Suite 207

                                                                Alton, Illinois 62002-6326

