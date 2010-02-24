(Bethalto, IL - February 24, 2010) - Three local food banks each received a $583.33 donation from sales of Olin Community Credit Union's 75th Anniversary Cookbook. During the celebration of Olin Community Credit Union's 75th Anniversary, a cookbook was assembled with hundreds of recipes from credit union members, employees, and family members.

Proceeds were donated to Crisis Food Center in Alton, Operation Blessing in Wood River, and The Salvation Army, in Jerseyville.

