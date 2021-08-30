PRAIRIE DU ROCHER - A 16-year-old from Prairie Du Rocher, died in a fatal vehicle vs. train collision at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

State Police said preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: "Unit 1 was stopped at a railroad crossing at Duclos Street, near Berger Lane in Prairie Du Rocher.

"The crossing gates were down and lights were activated," State Police said. "For an unknown reason, the Unit 1 driver yielded to a northbound train, but drove around the crossing gates and was struck on the passenger side by a train traveling southbound on the second set of tracks. The Unit 1 driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The train crew refused medical attention."

PRELIMINARY REPORT INFORMATION:

WHAT: Single-Vehicle Versus Train Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Duclos Street and Berger Lane, Prairie Du Rocher, Randolph County

WHEN: Aug. 27, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2013 Blue Chevrolet Cruze

DRIVER: Unit 1 –16-year-old Juvenile female from Prairie Du Rocher, IL – Deceased

