BELLEVILLE - A 16-year-old was killed during a Wednesday evening shooting in Belleville.

The person was identified as Demauryon V. Smith, 16, of Belleville.

The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of West Washington Street. Police received a call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday of shots fired when Belleville Police arrived they found the victim shot.

Smith was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. He was able to speak to the police before he died.



Around 10:30 p.m the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated and 20 investigators are working on the case. An autopsy has been scheduled by the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office for June 25, 2020, to determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-234-1212 ext. 1793 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

