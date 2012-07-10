15th Annual USTA Men’s Futures Tourney Returns to L&C Registration starts July 19 and tournament runs through July 29

GODFREY – Future tennis greats from around the world will match up as Lewis and Clark Community College hosts the United States Tennis Association’s Men’s Futures Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament July 19-July 29 at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex on the college’s Godfrey campus.

This is the 15th year the college has hosted the 10-day, $10K tournament, which draws players from countries as far away as South America, Australia, France, Japan, Mexico and South Africa.

Article continues after sponsor message

Players will start qualifying play on Friday, July 20, as they vie for a chance at making the final 32-player main draw. Play will continue throughout the week — ending with the doubles championship on Saturday, July 28 and singles championship final Sunday, July 29.



The tournament draws tennis players and fans from all over the metro area to Lewis and Clark’s campus. The USTA Pro Circuit has served as a launching pad for some of tennis’ greatest players. Andy Roddick, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova and Lindsay Davenport are among the

game’s top stars who began their careers on the USTA Pro Circuit.

The men’s futures tournament is free and open to the public. Spectators are provided with covered stadium seating, which keeps them comfortable and shaded from the heat.

This year the college will also host a free skills clinic for children on July 28 at 9 a.m. Children of all ages will have a chance to learn tennis skills from some of the tournament’s professionals.

For more information about the tournament or directions to campus, contact the college’s Public Relations department at (618) 468-3200 or visit http://www.lc.edu/athletics/usta.aspx.

More like this: