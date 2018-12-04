EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department is pleased to announce the next act in the 2018-2019 Winter Concert Series. On Friday, December 21st, the Wildey Theatre will host the 15th Annual Rough Shop Holiday Extravaganza.

The Rough Shop Holiday Extravaganzas has been going strong for over a decade in St. Louis and was taken on the road for the first time last year making an appearance on the east side of the river. The Wildey Theatre is proud to welcome back Rough Shop’s five member band along with their ever growing assortment of talented friends as they play a mixture of holiday classics, obscurities and delightful originals. The stage will be decked out in the light up, nostalgic holiday yard decorations you remember from your youth and a few ugly sweaters are sure to show up in the theatre.

“This is the holiday show for people who love to get into the spirit but prefer a little more variety,” said Assistant Director Katie Grable. “Last year we enjoyed Tom Petty’s “Christmas All Over Again”, Al Green’s “Purple Snowflakes”, and when you’d least expected it, they broke out into a traditional wassailing song.”

All shows take place on Friday nights with food starting at 5:45pm and music starting at 7pm unless otherwise noted. Guests will enjoy the beautiful event spaces on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the theatre before making their way to the comfortable theatre seating for the show.

There are two ticket options for the show: $9 plus processing fees for the show only or $14 plus processing fees for the concert and pre-reception featuring heavy appetizers. Tickets for all of the shows in the Winter Concert Series are available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750 or at the Wildey Theatre Ticket Office located at 252 N. Main Street. For more information about this series, please contact Katie Grable at the Edwardsville Parks Department at 618-692-7538.

