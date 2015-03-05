"I overcame my nightmares, with my dreams!" - Jonas Salk

It's nearly Springtime! I am both celebrating the season & announcing my 15th year of supporting the annual American Lung Association Asthma Awareness & Education Walks. I also support other Springtime events like Asthma Camp and Asthma 101 for school personnel which all directly benefit children with asthma. Asthma is a non-discriminating chronic lung disease. One out of 4 children suffer with breathing difficulties!

The 15th Annual ALA Asthma & Education Walk on May 2 in Godfrey. Walk with us!

All you have to do is to join my 2015 American Lung Association, Asthma Awareness & Education Walk. It is Saturday, May 2, 2015, beginning at 10 AM at the concession stand at Glazebrook Park. There is ample free parking and it is a dog- friendly area.

Since it's my 15th year walking through the alphabet, I'm on "O!"

"O" is for Overcoming Asthma!

Yes! You & your child can Overcome the dangers of Asthma, by learning more from the American Lung Association!

Details:

We will be hosting registration at 10:00 a.m. followed by a snack and warm up!

Our walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. and everyone is encouraged to walk at their own pace. Your path can be as long or as short as you desire. Most walkers go about a mile or 2.

Once our walk is completed, we will be serving pancakes and sausages, delivered by the Franklin Masonic Lodge. This celebration meal is provided by American Lung Association board member and good friend, Linda Smith.

Linda has generously supported my efforts the past five years by providing on-site management on event day and a great celebration meal.

We will continue our tradition of walking to make a difference, especially for children, and I encourage each of you to join me either through event day participation or making a generous donation to my "O!" team!.

Immediate Goals: To continue providing guidance to any child with asthma and their family to learn the importance of managing their asthma, continuing to fund programs for children, and advancing Asthma education, throughout the State of Illinois and beyond.

Every child should have an opportunity to learn they can have a better quality of life, despite being diagnosed "Asthmatic!"!

My efforts have been recognized locally, throughout Madison County, Statewide and Nationwide, due to the wonderful support of my family, friends, and the community of Madison county, with Mike Walters.

Michael McCormick, Mayor of the Village of Godfrey, has again this year declared the 1st Saturday in May as Asthma Awareness and Education Day in the Village of Godfrey, IL!

In addition, Kohl’s Cares foundation supports my efforts with volunteers and financial support through their employee event participation program.



Please give consideration to a generous donation by sending a check made out to the American Lung Association in Illinois!

Complete Address:

American Lung Association

3000 Kelly Lane

Springfield, IL 62711

Please mail by April 30th. You may make credit card donations as well by calling Lori, Shannon or Alissa of the American Lung Association Springfield Office at (800) 788-5864

(Your contribution is tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.)

Thank you in advance for your support and helping to make a difference!

"After all, if your child can't breathe! What else matters?"

