Callaghan Adams won her 155th career match for Edwardsville last weekend, becoming the school's all-time leading winner, as the Tigers won the Lockport Invitational tournament over the weekend.

Adams passed Lindsay Anderson's 153-win mark in their semifinal win Saturday.

Edwardsville tennis coach Dave LIpe pointed out breaking the record is a remarkable feat with the quality tennis players the Tigers have had over the years. He said the record stood for 16 years.

“It was an exciting moment for Callaghan and the team,” he said. “The team winning its 31st match set a record for wins in a single season and that was also pretty significant for us. It was an all-around, special weekend.”

The Tigers opened the tournament with 5-0 wins over Romeoville and Hinsdale South on Friday, when reached the final Saturday with wins over Orland Park Carl Sandberg and Naperville Neuqua Valley, where they met Highland Park.

Adams and Natalie Karibian won singles matches, while Morgan Cobert/Grace Desse, Mackenzie Cadigan/Maria Mezo and Grace Harmon/Abby Cimarolli won doubles matches to take home the title.

The wins put Edwardsville at 31-5 on the year; the 31 wins is also a school single-season record.

Edwardsville hosts the Southwestern Conference Tourney Friday and Saturday at Edwardsville.

