ALTON - The annual Alton Memorial Day Parade continued the tradition of a strong and patriotic crowd on Monday in Upper Alton.

Godfrey World War II veteran E. Dean Browning, 92, was the parade marshal.

Alton Township Supervisor Don Huber said this was the 151st parade. He speculated there were more than 100 units in this year's parade.

“I have been involved 15 or so years with the East End Improvement Association,” he said. Huber said many park in the same spots year after year for the parade in Upper Alton and it always has quite a following, like the Halloween Parade in the fall.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said he loves the parade and was “honored and thankful” to be there on Monday.

“My father served in the Air Force and I had several uncles and other family who also served,” he said. “I have uncles who served from Vietnam to Korea. I am truly honored to be mayor of the city that has one of the longest running memorial day parades in the country.”

