The Easter Bunny Has Lost All His Eggs

Godfrey Park and Recreation’s Easter 2015 Egg Hunt

The Easter Bunny seems to have misplaced all his eggs and he needs some help from you to find them. Godfrey Parks and Recreation are sponsoring a free Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 29th, 2015 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event will be held at Glazebrook Community Park located at 1401 Stamper Lane in Godfrey, rain or shine.

Individuals should bring their own baskets/bags for collecting the eggs and must FIRST report to the Information Tent to receive their "Passport To FUN" to present at all the activities throughout the day.

The event is for youth 1 – 10 years old and will include an egg hunt, games, inflatables, prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny, compliments of Dream Home Realty! Donation of canned food will be accepted throughout the day for the community food bank.

For more information, contact the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at 466-1483 Ext. 1.

