The 14th Annual Art on the Square will be held on May 15-17, 2015 around Downtown Belleville’s Veteran’s Memorial Fountain. Since it’s inception in 2002, Art on the Square has received national recognition as one of the top-ranked art shows in the nation. The nationally renowned Art Fair Source Book has ranked Art on the Square the #1 in the nation for 2008, 2010, 2011 & 2012. This same publication has recognized Art on the Square as the 2nd Art Show in the Nation for 2013, 2014 and again this year in 2015. This ranking is based solely on sales from the 105 Artists in attendance, who provide their sales information to AFSB.

For the last seven years, Art on the Square has exceeded over $1,000,000 in sales, garnering this distinguished designation. Over 900 artists applied this year for the prestigious honor of becoming of the professionally juried 103 to show. Artists from 49 states, Canada, Europe and the Middle East applied. The artwork of those selected will highlight both traditional and abstract two and three dimensional art in the following mediums: Oil/ Acrylics, Watercolor, Photography, Glass, Jewelry, Clay, Drawing, Sculpture, Fine Craft, Mixed Media, Wood and Digital art.

The artists in attendance have the opportunity to be awarded over $30,000 in prize money each year. Art on the Square has also secured over $100.000 in pre-purchase pledges from Belleville’s long-standing art lovers community for the last seven years through our ART CASH program, which in turn goes back to the artists.

The Veteran’s Memorial Fountain is the perfect backdrop to showcase the works of these incredible artists all weekend long. Patrons can also experience 1st class entertainment located on both the Commerce MAIN STAGE and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital WINE COURT and JAZZ ENTERTAINMENT areas. And for the families who love to visit, this year’s Associated Bank CHILDRENS’s Garden of Art or bring your family to the children’s GARDEN OF ART area has many exciting projects for the children to enjoy, including make it an take it art, and a Panda Art Project, thanks to the SAINT LOUS ZOO. And for those patrons with an eye for design, join us at the McKendree University Living with Art Interior Design Stage. This year, HGTV Design Star winner and celebrity TIFFANY BROOKS will be on stage both Saturday and Sunday, teaching attendees how to use art work from the show in their very own homes., along with many other local professional designers you are certain to enjoy. And don’t forget to stop by the US Bank Café on the Square to enjoy a variety of culinary creations from 12 local restaurants, intent on impressing even the pickiest of pallets. While you are with us, you must also stop and view the Illinois American Water HIGH SCHOOL ART EXHIBIT. This exhibit is the largest High School exhibit of fine art in the area and features the work of over 42 local High School Art Programs, and gives the students not only an opportunity to display their work in a nationally recognized show, but it also gives the professional Artists in attendance a chance to interact with the students and provide constructive critique to enhance their future in Art aspirations. Located in the lobby of the Bank of America building adjacent to the food court area, this exhibit is a definite MUST SEE for the entire family. Prizing is also awarded in this division of the show.

All events are FREE and open to the public. FREE Shuttle service is also provided to the Show from the MetroLink's Belleville Scheel Street location. Please join us on May 15th, 16th & 17th in beautiful Downtown Belleville, Illinois.

