EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley announced today that the three remaining smoke stack towers of the old Wood River Power Plant Building are now scheduled to come down at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 14.

Chief Quigley said on Saturday, March 13, Illinois Route 143 will be closed down from 9 a.m. that day until 9 a.m. Sunday, March 14, because of the implosion.

"The closure will be between Enviro Way on the East end to Locks and Dam Way on the West end," Chief Quigley explained. "On Saturday, the walkway and conveyor over Illinois Route 143 will be removed."

Media will be positioned from the end of Chessen Lane off of East Broadway in Alton.

On Tuesday, personnel were viewed already working in preparation for Sunday's implosion.

