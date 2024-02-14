ALTON - The Alton community and the region are "heartbroken" today after the passing of 13-year-old Ra'niya Steward, who was shot and critically wounded in early February in a drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue.

The following statement is attributable to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Ra’niya Steward. Our community is heartbroken. The Alton Police Department has kept the State’s Attorney’s Office informed of all developments in the investigation.

"As with any case, new developments can result in the State’s Attorney’s Office seeking to amend any pending charges. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ra’niya at this difficult time. In addition, I reiterate my pledge that the State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to securing justice for this innocent victim. At this time, the State’s Attorney’s Office will have no additional comment on this pending case."

The following statement is attributable to Alton Chief of Police Jarrett Ford: "The loss of Ra’niya Steward is felt by everyone in the Alton Police Department. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of this vibrant young girl.

"I ask the community to join our department in keeping Ra’niya, her family and her loved ones in our prayers. The Alton Police Department continues to develop information and pursue all available leads in this investigation."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (618) 463-3505, extension 671.

Three have been charged in the shooting of the 13-year-old - Alvin Perry, Raysean Colvin and Keith Sanders are each facing charges in the tragic case.

