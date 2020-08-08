JERSEYVILLE - Got Faith Ministry kicked off its 13th annual yard sale on Friday, Aug. 16. It was held at the Jerseyville American Legion.

The yard sale started on Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. then on Saturday, it ran from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

“The Got Faith Festival is what we like to call it. We have been doing it for thirteen years. We have a big yard sale instead of using money we use cans of food. I believe COVID hurt us this year. We had a free lunch at noon,” Steve Pegram, the organizer of the event said.

“This was an opportunity for men in our community to come together and socialize and talk about our faith. I just wanted to share my testimony with these people at the breakfast this morning,” Pastor Matt Heck said.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, there was a 500-man breakfast held at the grandstand with guest speaker Pastor Matt Heck with LifechurchX. Then at 11:00 a.m. there was a shopping cart race. This year's winner was Walmart.



