12th Annual Quilt Exhibit Hoseted by Villa Rose Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Bethalto, IL - February 22, 2010) – On Saturday, March 13, Villa Rose will host its 12th Annual Quilt Exhibit from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m at 401 S. Moreland Rd., Bethalto. Villa Rose partners with Patchwork Plus to bring a display of beautiful quilts and interesting demonstrations to the public. Patchwork Plus will have quilting supplies for sale. A bed-turning demonstration is back by popular demand. During the bed-turning, each quilt is held up for display as the presenter tells the history of the quilt.



Arene Burgess, a local historian, will offer ideas for "UFOs" (unfinished quilt objects). Anyone with UFOs, for example, partially finished pieced quilt top or set of blocks, is encouraged to bring them to the show for evaluation and ideas for finishing the quilt top. As in the past, there will be a quilt raffle with the proceeds going to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Admission is free, refreshments will be provided, and door prizes will be given away each hour during the show. To display a quilt or for more information, call 377-3239. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip