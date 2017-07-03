ALTON - Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc., is without a doubt a family business to the core.

Recently, owners and staff celebrated their 125th anniversary during a RiverBend Growth Association Business After Hours.

Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge provided appetizers for the 125th anniversary celebration and owner Russ Smith said the entire Sheppard family are some of the most generous people he knows and it was a pleasure to be part of the celebration.

CAS Sheppard is a fourth generation son to to work in the business. He started in 1981 and became president of the company 15 years ago.

“I have really enjoyed the whole engineering profession,” he said in an interview at the celebration. “It was something I didn’t know if I would enjoy. I liked mechanical work at the time and thought I can do a lot of wrenching in my free time and this is a big opportunity if I don’t go into the engineering firm.”

CAS proceeded to get his education in engineering then got his license and joined the firm. CAS said when you think about 125 years in business that carries quite a statement.

“It wasn’t just one person all these years,” he said. “I am the fourth generation and my son, Chris, is in the business and he will be the fifth generation. The rewarding part is to take our people and keep them focused and happy. The rewards from that are just phenomenal. Sometimes it can scare you, but when everyone is working together, it is really the easiest thing there is out there. The greatest reward for me is having a team I can count on and they also know they can count on me.”

Amy Morose, CAS’ sister, said when she thinks of Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, she often reflects back to her grandfather as a little girl when he was running the company.

“Integrity means more than anything, when I think back to my grandfather and the company,” she said. “He was concerned that all his business dealings were honest and so many in the community looked up to him because of his character. You can tell by the employees who have never left the company that it was a great place to work. My brother, CAS, upholds the same standards. People trust him.”

“The Sheppard family is on their fifth generation and are a well-known and respected company here,” Monica Bristow, president of the RiverBend Growth Association, said. “We have a lot of long-standing businesses in the area and that is important. Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab has been one of those outstanding businesses for 125 years.”

Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc.’s history



The journey for Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab began in the late 1890s when Americans relied heavily on trains and waterways to travel the country. Giant corporations were just getting started and Charles Alfred (C.A.) Sheppard embarked on a path as an entrepreneur.

He could not have known that leaving his post as a professional engineer for Louisville and Nashville Railroad to offer land surveying and engineering services was the start of a legacy, a legacy still going strong after more than 120 years.

At the turn of the 20th century, C.A. partnered with his brother-in-law, W.H. Morgan. Together, the men solidified their business in Edwardsville, IL., and continued to offer land surveying and engineering services to a variety of clients.

While Sheppard and Schwaab were cultivating their business, C.A.’s son, C.H. Sheppard, attended engineering school and obtained his degree at U of I in 1917. Rather than immediately joining his father’s firm, C.H. chose first to serve his country in World War I. After completing his military service, he gained experience in both the public and private sectors until he formed his own partnership with John Schwaab in 1921. The pair operated in Alton, IL.

Although working in two separate partnerships, the four men helped each other build strong businesses and reputations. But in 1928, an automobile accident took the life of C.A. Sheppard and led to merging of the two firms. That year, the company formally became Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab Engineers, with offices in Alton and Edwardsville.

By 1945, both Schwaab and Morgan had passed away, leaving no heirs and C.H. Sheppard with the company. Ten years later, C.H.’s son, C.L. Sheppard, joined his father in the business and remains today as the Chairman of the Board. His son, C.A., who goes by CAS, joined the firm in 1981. CAS assumed the role as President in 2001 and continues to manage the day-to-day operations of the company.

“SMS would like to thank everyone who attended the RiverBend Growth Association Business After Hours that was held at our office last Thursday in celebration of our 125th Anniversary. Also special thanks to Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge for being our co-hosts and providing the food and drinks,” CAS Sheppard said.

