JERSEY - Jersey County continues to record high numbers in regard to positive COVID-19 cases. To date, 315 total have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March in Jersey County, Jersey County Health Department Director David King said today. Jerseyville Manor received test results on Thursday, and 12 more positive cases were confirmed in the facility.

"We have had six deaths related to COVID-19," King said. "The LTC outbreak at Jerseyville Manor continues. Our case rate continues to be steady but not on a decline."

Article continues after sponsor message

King said because cases continue to rise, the Jersey County Health Department will continue doing onsite inspections to observe business practices and their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Presently, King said Jersey County continues to have moderate to high community transmission.

"It is important for people and businesses to continue social distancing, masking, and washing hands," he said. "Social gatherings continue to be an issue in the transmission of the virus. These include weddings, sporting events, visiting bars and restaurants not following the Illinois Department of Public Health rules, and more."

More like this: