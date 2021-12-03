ST. LOUIS – On December 1, 2021, federal charges were filed against 58-year-old James Mayes. Mayes is accused of a robbery on federal territorial jurisdiction, namely the Gateway National Arch Park, and the armed robberies of commercial business establishments that are listed below.

According to the charging documents, Mayes committed multiple armed robberies; knowingly possessed, brandished, and discharged a firearm, in furtherance of crimes of violence, specifically the robberies; and knowingly possessed a firearm on multiple dates, despite knowing he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year.

The documents include charges related to the incidents described below:

St. Louis City

October 13, 2021-Gateway National Arch Park armed street robbery at 115 Washington Avenue

October 14, 2021-Attempted robbery of a person on Laclede’s Landing

October 17, 2021-Armed robbery of the T-Mobile at 4142 S. Grand

October 20, 2021-Armed robbery of the Smoothie King at 1211 Pine

October 23, 2021-Armed robbery of the Kaiser Mart at 5008 S. Grand

October 26, 2021-Armed robbery of the Crown Food Mart at 300 S. Jefferson

November 3, 2021-Armed robbery of the Gallery Furniture/Home Accents at 310 N. Sixth St.

November 3, 2021-Armed robbery of the Boost Mobile at 1644 S. Jefferson

November 3, 2021-Armed robbery of the Domino’s Pizza at 1428 N. 13th

St. Louis County

October 25, 2021-Armed robbery of the Metro PCS at 6731 Page

November 5, 2021-Armed robbery of the Vapes and Snacks at 8820 Gravois Rd.

November 10, 2021-Armed robbery of the Cricket Wireless at 1084 Lemay Ferry Rd.

Charges set forth are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department, Pagedale Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Park Service.

