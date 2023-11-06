EDWARDSVILLE - Scout Jackson qualified in two events, while Edwardsville's girls swimming team will send five individuals and two relay teams to next week's state meet as the Tigers won their 10th consecutive championship in the IHSA sectional meet Saturday afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Edwardsville had a total of 297 points to win the sectional championship, while Chatham Glenwood was second at 181 points, third place went to O'Fallon at 165 points, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic was fourth at 156 points, in fifth place was Springfield High at 76 points, Springfield Southeast was sixth with eight points, Jacksonville came in seventh with seven points and Jacksonville Routt Catholic was eighth with three points.

The Tigers got off to a great start, with the team of Jackson, Karis Chen, Reilly Curry and Grace Oertle winning the 200-yard medley relay at 1:45.66, under the state qualifying time, with Granite City's team of Cate Smallie, Emily Sykes, Makenzie Heintz and Elizabeth Weaver placing eighth at 2:27.48. Alyssa Albertyn of O'Fallon won the 200-yard freestyle at 1:50.43, with Samantha Stooke of O'Fallon First Baptist Academy also qualifying for state with a time of 1:54.66, under the qualifying time. Georgia Samet of Edwardsville was third at 1:57.82, while teammate Parker LeVasseur was sixth at 2:01.11. Curry won the 200-yard individual medley to qualify for state, coming in at 2:07.85, with Highland's Kallie Hubbard coming in third at 2:14.66, Ellie Sitton of Triad was fourth at 2:16.06, Chen was fifth at 2:20.54, Addison Kenney of Alton was in at 2:49.61 and teammate Ella Valyo had a time of 3:08.80.

Oertle qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle, winning the event at 23.91 seconds, with teammate Vivian Lu coming in seventh at 25.53 seconds, Kylee Strong-Chasteen of Collinsville was ninth at 25.86 seconds, Madelyn Pamatot of Father McGivney Catholic was in at 28.58 seconds, Sykes came in at 29.16 seconds, Granite teammate Katie Gartner had a time of 29,29 seconds, the Kahoks' Sophie Van Middendorp was in at 29.31 seconds, Metro-East Lutheran's Emily Kober had a time of 29.77 seconds, Ellen Anderson of the Redbirds was in at 34.96 seconds, teammate Ella Osborn was home at 35.17 seconds and Metro-East's Ava Italiano had a time of 36.20 seconds.

In the diving event, Edwardsville's McLaren Seaton won and qualified for state with a score of 355.90 points, while Weaver finished ninth with 226.70 points. Jackson went through in her second event, winning the 100-yard butterfly at 56.79 seconds, while Lu placed sixth at 1:02.62 and Lacey Edwards of Jersey came in eighth at 1:03.18. Albertyn qualified for her second event by winning the 100-yard freestyle at 50.79 seconds, while Oertle was third at 54.00 seconds, Samet was fifth at 54.26 seconds, Sitton was in sixth at 55.50 seconds, Strong-Chasteen had a time of 59.14 seconds, Kenney came in at 1:07.27. Weaver's time was 1:15.27, Alton's Grace Middleton came home at 1:20.04, Italiano was in at 1:25.00 and Collinsville's Ella Niemeier had a time of 1:25.39.

Stooke won her second event in the 500-yard freestyle, qualifying with a time of 5:10.90, while LeVasseur was third at 5:26.56, teammate Karissa Osborn came in fourth at 5:28.03, Olivia Jansen of Carlinville was in at 6:13.44 and Pamatot had a time of 6:23.76. Edwardsville's team of Samet, Jackson, Curry and Oertle won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:36.76 to qualify, with Collinsville's team of Livia Montgomery, Niemeier, Van Middendorp and Strong-Chasteen having a time of 2:06.01 and the Redbirds' team of Berlynn Clayton, Middleton, Osborn and Anderson came in at 2:21.94. Jackson qualified for the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.27 seconds, with teammate Curry second at 58.48 seconds, Valyo came in at 1:19.67, Smallie had a time of 1:30.60 and teammate Neriah Ramos had a time of 2:06.69.

Chen won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:06.43, and she'll be joined at state by Hubbard, who beat the state qualifying time by coming in at 1:06,79. Elise Thompson of McGivney had a time of 1:10.06, Pera Onal of the Tigers came in at 1:11.84, Edwards was ninth at 1:13.69, Jansen was right behind at 1:13.81, teammate Olivia Abraham was next at 1:13.91, Kober came in at 1:30.64, Sykes had a time of 1:30.50, Clayton was home at 1:44.63, the Warriors' Lydia Harrison was home at 1:45.20 and Kenzie Ingram of the Redbirds had a time of 1:49.83. In the 400-yard medley relay, the final event of the day, O'Fallon's team of Jenna Denton, Ava Brown, Rachel Barnes and Albertyn qualified for state by winning the event at 3:35.87, with the Tigers' team of Samet, Lu, LeVasseur and Chen coming in fourth at 3:44.42, the Warriors' team of Sykes, Smallie, Heintz and Gartner were seventh at 5:01.10 and the Redbirds' team of Kenney, Valyo, Middleton and Ingram came in eighth at 5:07.01.

The state qualifiers will compete in next weekend, Nov. 10-11, at the FHC Natatorium in Westmont, with the preliminaries on Friday and the finals on Saturday.

