(St. Louis, June 19, 2012)... About 500 motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to take to the streets for the 10th Annual Metro East Bikers for Babies on July 28th, 2012. Riders ranging from novice to veteran will enjoy a scenic cruise along the Great River Road, from Alton to Grafton, Illinois. Ultimately, all participating bikers share one goal: helping babies.

Radio personality Bo Matthews from 92.3 WIL will serve as emcee. Registration gets underway at 9am and the ride begins at noon. The event is expected to raise about $30,000 for March of Dimes and features various vendors, live music, raffles before and after the ride.

Kary Smith, Chair of the 2012 Metro East Bikers for Babies, said, “This year we are celebrating our 10th anniversary and we are expecting more riders than we've ever had. It just gives me a great feeling to see all of the riders participate in such a great cause!”

More information about the ride, including how to register, is available at www.bikersforbabiesmetroeast.org.

Nationwide, more than 35,000 people will participate in March of Dimes Bikers for Babies rides across the country.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes invests more than $3 million annually in Missouri for research and programs to help moms have full-term pregnancies and healthy babies. It is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. With chapters nationwide and its premier event, March for Babies, March of Dimes works to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. For the latest resources and information, visit www.marchofdimes.com/Missouri



