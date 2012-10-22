November 24, 2012, 10am-4pm.

Riverbender.com Community Center - 200 West 3rd Street, Alton

Plan ahead to do all of your holiday shopping at our indoor event featuring Eco-friendly vendors and Eco-friendly artisans, as well as with the locally-owned businesses located in the beautiful Downtown Alton historic district who will be offering special discounts on this day.

Kids' Corner nature craft, Christmas Tree Light Recycling, and environmental-themed movies in the movie theater.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more info please visit the "Events" page of www.AltonMainStreet.org

To request a vendor registration form please fill out the online form if you would like to participate in the GREEN GIFT BAZAAR, 2012.

Follow the link: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheet/viewform?formkey=dGpYTnIwS0tuTTF4bnZ3dzl

Ra1JfcXc6MA#gid=0 and submit the form using the "submit" button at bottom of form.

Thank you! Questions? contact Sarah Ansell, snansell@gmail.com or (618) 780-9197

Related Video: