COTTAGE HILLS - The 10th annual Foodstock food drive is returning to Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 to 10 p.m. With two live bands, a Cornhole Tournament paying out up to $1,250, a “Stack Off” Competition, axe throwing, and much more, Foodstock 2023 is set to be more than just a typical food drive.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The cost is just $5 to enter, and all proceeds will benefit the Community Hope Center, Oasis Shelter for Women, a local cancer patient, and the VFW. The full list of activities includes but is not limited to the following:

  • Late4Work (Band) - 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Owlz Band - 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Cornhole Tournament paying out up to $1,250
  • Stack Off Food Drive competition
  • Axe throwing
  • Food
  • Raffles
  • Karate demo by Piasa Martial Arts
  • Cake Walk

Article continues after sponsor message

Last year’s event saw over $16,000 in cash donations and seven tons of food donations raised with over 600 attendees. An $8,500 donation to Oasis was matched by an anonymous donor.

This year’s Foodstock is sponsored by the SHC Foundation, Federal Steel, West Star Aviation, Eagle's Nest Family Restaurant, Berry's Bar, Coldwell Banker Brown Realtor Team Campbell, and Olmsted Contracting.

Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 is located at 121 S. Williams St. in Cottage Hills. To find out more about Foodstock 2023, see the event on Facebook or visit the Foodstock NFP Facebook page.

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - Veterans Festival Displays Global War On Terrorism Memorial Wall

Sep 14, 2023 - Tim Brown: Global War On Terrorism Wall Will Provide "Emotional, Humbling and Healing" Experience

Sep 23, 2023 - Veterans Festival Starts Strong: Pictures Of Global War On Terrorism Wall

Apr 10, 2023 - Donations Being Taken: Sibley, VFW Posts Give Back To Veterans In Mississippi Tornado

Sep 14, 2023 - Travis Jumper Earns Doctor Of Philosophy, Agricultural Degree From Iowa State

 