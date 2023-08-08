COTTAGE HILLS - The 10th annual Foodstock food drive is returning to Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 to 10 p.m. With two live bands, a Cornhole Tournament paying out up to $1,250, a “Stack Off” Competition, axe throwing, and much more, Foodstock 2023 is set to be more than just a typical food drive.

The cost is just $5 to enter, and all proceeds will benefit the Community Hope Center, Oasis Shelter for Women, a local cancer patient, and the VFW. The full list of activities includes but is not limited to the following: Late4Work (Band) - 1 to 4 p.m.

Owlz Band - 7 to 10 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament paying out up to $1,250

Stack Off Food Drive competition

Axe throwing

Food

Raffles

Karate demo by Piasa Martial Arts

Cake Walk

Article continues after sponsor message

Last year’s event saw over $16,000 in cash donations and seven tons of food donations raised with over 600 attendees. An $8,500 donation to Oasis was matched by an anonymous donor.

This year’s Foodstock is sponsored by the SHC Foundation, Federal Steel, West Star Aviation, Eagle's Nest Family Restaurant, Berry's Bar, Coldwell Banker Brown Realtor Team Campbell, and Olmsted Contracting.

Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 is located at 121 S. Williams St. in Cottage Hills. To find out more about Foodstock 2023, see the event on Facebook or visit the Foodstock NFP Facebook page.

More like this: