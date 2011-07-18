10th Anniversary of VINTAGE VOICES Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The 10th Anniversary of "Vintage Voices" is aptly subtitled, "Visionaries & Pioneers at the River's Edge" and will feature guided tours in the City Cemetery on Saturdays in October from 1-3pm on October 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th. Additional performances and non-walking tours have been added as part of the expanded event on Friday, October 14th to be held at Lovejoy's Monument, beginning at 5:15 pm and on Sunday, October 16th a "Tea with Vintage Voices" will be held in the dining room at Glenhaven Gardens from 2-4pm. ALL tickets for all tours are $10 ( a reduction in price to commemorate the community's support of this historical drama) . Reservations are required for the "dusk" tour and the Afternoon Tea. Ten Actor/Historians will entertain tour groups , portraying significant and interesting figures from Alton 's past including former citizens who blazed a path of altruism and charitable work, freedom of the Press, civic development, politics and commerce. Their stories have an inspirational message for all and the characters weave an intriguing story about the Alton Community and its history. A "historian" and an expanded program booklet will feature photos

of historical homes in the area and will include fascinating facts about the City and National Cemetery and Funeral practices. Tickets and flyers will be available September 1st but more information can be obtained by calling the Alton Little Theater office at 462-3205.