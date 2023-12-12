102 EHS Students Named Illinois State Scholars
EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart is pleased to announce that 102 students from the EHS graduating class of 2024 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This prestigious award is based on the combination of the students’ exemplary college entrance exam scores (ACT/SAT) and their sixth-semester class rank and GPA.
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, nearly 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.
The award is non-monetary; each student receives a congratulatory letter and a certificate of achievement from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state's college access and financial aid agency.
The following seniors earned the Illinois State Scholars designation:
Ameenah Abdul-Rasheed
Avery Allaria
Chase Alwardt
Sydney Andrews
Andrew Angle
Ella Basarich
Shane Blankenship
Nola Brandmeyer
Luke Brockmeier
Dalton Brown
Brady Campbell
Sydney Chong
Chase Chrenka
Sara Davis
Sydney Davis
Leah DeConcini
Declan Delgado
Eda Demirer
Kaitlyn Devries
Jake Essner
Kelley Flannery
Georgia Gaughan
Alexander Ge
Lucas Gebhardt
David Geldmacher
Gavin Gierich
Emilio Gomez-Garcia
Sara Gouy
Gavin Guttmann
Jeremiah Harmon
Elijah Hawk
Alessia Heiser
Lillian Hernandez
Macy Hildebrand
Anna Hill
Houye Huang
Kate Huang
Carter Allen Jackson
Elizabeth Jones
Megan Kalb
Ryan Kimmey
Audrey Kusmierczak
Erin Lang
Ivy Lin
Maria Linden
Jonas Mahler
Lily McClain
Jacob McKey
Liam McLean
Julia Melosci
Mason Mersinger
Kyra Miller
Max Miller
Allison Mills
Robert Molina
Colleen Meadow Moore
Brett Moss
Drew Murphy
Edison Myers
Haley Onwiler
Winston Pan
Ela Pananon
Heloisa Passoni De Lima
Emma Patrick
Margaret Paty
Erik Petersen
Owen Powell
Ella Proctor
Ava Rahman
Cameron Reaka
Alexander Reed
Kelsey Renth
Carter Rives
Abigail Ross
Alexa Schadt
Spencer Schwalb
Alec Screnchuk
Arik Screnchuk
Alexis Seymour
Carson Smejkal
Grant Smith
Abigail Stacy
Michael Steiner
Allie Stover
Kenan Strahm
Grace Taylor
Julia Towell
Cooper Turner
Alexander Uder
Dane Van Ryswyk
Saisrivarsha Venigalla
Joseph Viox
Austin Wade
Matthew Waple
Case Warner
Sloan Watson
Katharine Weems
Corinna Winkler
Alyssa Wise
Austin Yamnitz
Jesse Zawitkowski
Hansen Zheng
More like this: