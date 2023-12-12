EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart is pleased to announce that 102 students from the EHS graduating class of 2024 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

This prestigious award is based on the combination of the students’ exemplary college entrance exam scores (ACT/SAT) and their sixth-semester class rank and GPA.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, nearly 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

The award is non-monetary; each student receives a congratulatory letter and a certificate of achievement from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state's college access and financial aid agency.

The following seniors earned the Illinois State Scholars designation:

Ameenah Abdul-Rasheed

Avery Allaria

Chase Alwardt

Sydney Andrews

Andrew Angle

Ella Basarich

Shane Blankenship

Nola Brandmeyer

Luke Brockmeier

Dalton Brown

Brady Campbell

Sydney Chong

Chase Chrenka

Sara Davis

Sydney Davis

Leah DeConcini

Declan Delgado

Eda Demirer

Kaitlyn Devries

Jake Essner

Kelley Flannery

Georgia Gaughan

Alexander Ge

Lucas Gebhardt

David Geldmacher

Gavin Gierich

Emilio Gomez-Garcia

Sara Gouy

Gavin Guttmann

Jeremiah Harmon

Elijah Hawk

Alessia Heiser

Lillian Hernandez

Macy Hildebrand

Anna Hill

Houye Huang

Kate Huang

Carter Allen Jackson

Elizabeth Jones

Megan Kalb

Ryan Kimmey

Audrey Kusmierczak

Erin Lang

Ivy Lin

Maria Linden

Jonas Mahler

Lily McClain

Jacob McKey

Article continues after sponsor message

Liam McLean

Julia Melosci

Mason Mersinger

Kyra Miller

Max Miller

Allison Mills

Robert Molina

Colleen Meadow Moore

Brett Moss

Drew Murphy

Edison Myers

Haley Onwiler

Winston Pan

Ela Pananon

Heloisa Passoni De Lima

Emma Patrick

Margaret Paty

Erik Petersen

Owen Powell

Ella Proctor

Ava Rahman

Cameron Reaka

Alexander Reed

Kelsey Renth

Carter Rives

Abigail Ross

Alexa Schadt

Spencer Schwalb

Alec Screnchuk

Arik Screnchuk

Alexis Seymour

Carson Smejkal

Grant Smith

Abigail Stacy

Michael Steiner

Allie Stover

Kenan Strahm

Grace Taylor

Julia Towell

Cooper Turner

Alexander Uder

Dane Van Ryswyk

Saisrivarsha Venigalla

Joseph Viox

Austin Wade

Matthew Waple

Case Warner

Sloan Watson

Katharine Weems

Corinna Winkler

Alyssa Wise

Austin Yamnitz

Jesse Zawitkowski

Hansen Zheng

More like this: