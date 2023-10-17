HARDIN - For multiple seasons, Lacy Pohlman has been a rock and leader of the Calhoun girls' volleyball team.

This past weekend, Lacy had multiple prestigious recognitions. She reached a remarkable 1,000 assists in her career. Lacy also was recently named with teammates Delani Klaas and Kate Zipprich to the Waverly Tourney All-Tournament Team.

Calhoun head girls volleyball coach Melissa Zipprich describes Lacy as "the smartest setter I have ever had the pleasure to coach."

"Our team would not be what it is without her," the coach said.

Calhoun marked its 30th consecutive win in the Waverly Tourney and was edged in the championship by Porta. The Warriors, 30-1, travel to Jersey for a 6 p.m. match on Wednesday prior to post-season play. The Warriors could go far in the post-season with the talent and determination of the squad.

