100 plus community/business stakeholders turned out for the 4th annual Legislative/Business Breakfast on Monday May 12. Congressman Rodney Davis and Senator Andy Manar addressed the crowd of invited guests of Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, City of Litchfield Offices Economic Development and Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

Held at Lincoln Land Community College-Litchfield, questions were gathered from attendees and asked of the speakers by moderator Shari Albrecht, Executive Director for MEDP. Some topics included: Minimum wage, Unemployment, Impact of Regulations on Small Business and the Marketplace Fairness Act. Representatives Davis and Manar both responded to crowd questions. When given a chance for final remarks both answered with only two words ‘Thank you’. Representative Wayne Rosenthal was in attendance along with Bill Houlihan standing in for Senator Dick Durbin and Randy Pollard from U.S. Senator Mark Kirk’s office.

This is the second year for a regional partnership by MEDP, Litchfield EDC and MCEDC for the Breakfast, who has found a regional approach to economic development works for all interested parties.

“We had some great questions on some major issues concerning our business community,” said Litchfield EDC Executive Director Tonya Flannery. “We appreciate our representatives for attending and our participants for giving a voice to downstate issues.”

“We have employers with concerns regarding minimum wage increases and how the Affordable Care Act will affect their business,” said MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht. “MEDP partners to provide these types of events to assist our members in getting all the facts they need to make the best educated decisions for their business.”

“This event demonstrates what can be accomplished when pro-active measures are taken by two counties and three organizations partnering together,” said MCEDC Executive Director Lindsay Wagahoff. “The concerns of our participants will continue to be a priority for us moving forward.”

Caption: Congressman Rodney Davis and Senator Manar during the Q&A portion of the Legislative Breakfast.

