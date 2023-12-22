SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) has awarded $1.7 million in End Student Housing Insecurity (ESHI) grants to 10 institutions of higher education in Illinois. The funds will be used to support ongoing work at each of the campuses to address systemic causes of homelessness and basic-needs insecurity among students.

The state’s higher education strategic plan, A Thriving Illinois, calls for closing equity gaps for students who have been left behind, in part, by addressing student support needs, including housing insecurity.

“No student should have to worry about when they will have their next meal or if they will have a safe place to spend the night,” said IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro. “The ESHI grants will allow institutions to continue to remove barriers for housing-insecure students, so they can make the most of their undergraduate experience and focus on their goal of graduating.”

HOUSE Liaisons also serve as a resource for housing-insecure students in Illinois. Each public institution of higher education in Illinois is required to designate a member of staff to serve as a HOUSE Liaison by law. The role of HOUSE Liaison aims to address the needs of homeless students on college and university campuses by serving as an advocate and resource for homeless students and improving the accessibility and affordability of on-campus housing.

Grants were awarded through a competitive application process based on an institution’s ability to reflect a comprehensive plan identifying services and supports needed to address root causes of homelessness and basic-needs insecurity and to overcome barriers to student persistence and completion.

Below is a list of institutions awarded and award amounts.

Institution Award Amount Chicago State University $200,000 Dominican University $200,000 Eastern Illinois University Article continues after sponsor message $200,000 Governors State University $129,169 National Louis University $199,908 North Central College $129,992 Roosevelt University $182,499 Southern Illinois University Carbondale $200,000 Trinity Christian College $200,000 University of St. Francis $96,205

