EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department today announced on Thursday it issued 142 citations during the recent Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period, including 10 DUI arrests.

“Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts and child safety restraints save lives,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker.

While Illinois’ 2022 seat belt compliance rate was 93%, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in traffic crashes. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who don’t buckle up. Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every vehicle occupant was properly restrained when traveling.

Lt. Whittaker also shared these other stats during the May 19-30 enforcement period, the Edwardsville Police took the following actions:

1 child car seat citation

5 Seat belt violations

10 DUI arrests

1 felony arrest

6 warrant arrests

5 suspended/revoked licenses

6 unlicensed drivers

27 uninsured motorists

1 reckless driving citation

The Illinois “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.

