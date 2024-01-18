MITCHELL - A tiny town in Illinois just got some huge news. An Illinois Lottery retailer in Mitchell is celebrating big after selling a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket.

The ticket was purchased for the Tuesday, January 16 drawing at 508 Variety Shop, located at 508 E. Chain of Rocks Road in Mitchell, IL, an unincorporated community located outside of St. Louis with a population of just over 1,000.

“This really is huge news for our town,” exclaimed Amber Ronk, owner of 508 Variety Shop. “Mitchell is a very small town - blink and you might miss it. I am so excited for the winner!”

When asked if she suspects who the winner might be, Ronk said, “I’m willing to bet the winner is a regular of ours. 90% of our customers are local residents who come in almost every day. I hope I find out who won so we can bask in the joy with them!”

Not only is this news big for the winner, but also for the shop owner. “This is exciting news for our little convenience shop, too,” Ronk shared. “Fourteen years ago, I was a cashier at this store. The owner at the time hired me, introduced me to his son, and he and I ended up getting married. When my father-in-law passed away unexpectedly a few years later, I jumped at the opportunity to purchase the shop. It’s been a learning process, and it’s been a wonderful experience. Life really is all about the journey.”

For selling the winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket, 508 Variety Shop in Mitchell will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

When asked what she plans to do with the selling bonus, Ronk explained, “Owning a business can be stressful and every day has its challenges. I am hoping to spend some of the bonus on a vacation with my family, so I can enjoy some quality time with my husband and kids.”

The lucky player purchased the winning ticket matching all five numbers in the January 16 Mega Millions drawing to score the $1,000,000 prize. The winning numbers were: 2-10-42-49-54 with a Megaplier number of 13.

Two other players also won prizes of $1,000,000 in the January 16 Mega Millions drawing, with winners in Michigan and South Carolina.

Over 21,000 winning tickets were purchased by Illinois Lottery players for the January 16 Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night, January 19 at 10:00 p.m. (CT). The jackpot is at an estimated $236 million.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

