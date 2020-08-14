CHICAGO – If you bought a Powerball ticket in Fairview Heights this weekend, you may want to check your ticket right away! A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased for the Saturday, August 8 drawing.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Circle K, 301 Salem Place, in Fairview Heights and matched five numbers – 02 - 03 - 14 - 40 - 51 to win the prize.

More than 20,000 other prizes, ranging from $4 to $50,000 were won in this Powerball drawing in Illinois. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Jim's IGA in Lacon, Illinois. In all, players in Illinois won more than $1,179,000, in this Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was won in Florida in the Wednesday, August 12 drawing. The jackpot has reset to $20 million with a cash option of $16.6 million. The next Powerball draw is on Saturday, August 15 at 9:59 p.m.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 48 jurisdictions nationwide. Drawings are broadcast live every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

