"Energy Medicine"
Energy Medicine is a holistic approach to wellness; It is considered a part of Alternative & Complementary Medicine!
"Come on, folks! We ain't just a take a pill society, anymore! Are we?"
Let's get on board with Mind & Body Intervention, to improve our lives!
Energy Medicine includes:
Acupuncture, Chiropractic adjustment, Reiki, Dance Therapy, Spiritual Healing, Shiatsu, Therapeutic Touch, Healing Touch, among other approaches!
Explore Energy Medicine to boost your energy level, relieve aches, pains & get more joy out of life!
"A body in motion, stays in Motion!"
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
References: Dance Therapy Association of America; Energy Medicine by Donna Eden. Also, covered on the NBC Evening News.
