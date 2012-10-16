Listen to the story

SPLASH!

Welcome to the World of Splash!

"Energy Medicine"

Energy Medicine is a holistic approach to wellness; It is considered a part of Alternative & Complementary Medicine!

"Come on, folks! We ain't just a take a pill society, anymore! Are we?"

Let's get on board with Mind & Body Intervention, to improve our lives!



Energy Medicine includes:

Acupuncture, Chiropractic adjustment, Reiki, Dance Therapy, Spiritual Healing, Shiatsu, Therapeutic Touch, Healing Touch, among other approaches!



*

Article continues after sponsor message

Explore Energy Medicine to boost your energy level, relieve aches, pains & get more joy out of life!

"A body in motion, stays in Motion!"

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

References: Dance Therapy Association of America; Energy Medicine by Donna Eden. Also, covered on the NBC Evening News.

**

.06.0.

More like this: