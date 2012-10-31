SPLASH!

Welcome to the World of Splash!

Remember to Fall Back This Weekend

"When local Daylight Savings Time is about to reach Sunday morning, November 4, clocks are officially turned back 1 full Hour at 2:00 on Sunday, returning to Standard Time." 

Yippee! We gain an hour!

Plus!

Splash Safety-Tip:Suggestion: Change the batteries in your smoke detectors, flashlights, etc!

Let's cherish our extra Sixty Minutes!

And, "think about our safety this Season!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

