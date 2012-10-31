.04.0. SPLASH! Splash Time Change Reminder & Safety-Tip! "Fall Back 1 Hour This Weekend & Replace Batteries!"
Remember to Fall Back This Weekend
"When local Daylight Savings Time is about to reach Sunday morning, November 4, clocks are officially turned back 1 full Hour at 2:00 on Sunday, returning to Standard Time."
Yippee! We gain an hour!
Splash Safety-Tip:Suggestion: Change the batteries in your smoke detectors, flashlights, etc!
Let's cherish our extra Sixty Minutes!
And, "think about our safety this Season!
Holly Fairfield
