We begin to sort through all of the conversations from the St. Louis Cardinals Winter Warm-Up this past weekend–first up is General Manager John Mozeliak detailing why his team was not actively pursuing another starting pitcher and a new optimistic outlook on Jaime Garcia…

http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/1-21-15-Seg-1.mp3

Adam Wainwright finally gives full disclosure on how bad the elbow affected his pitching last season, but also explained why even with the issues of 2014 he does not need to back off this coming year. Plus, Michael Wacha updates his status and addresses the question of if he will change his pitching mechanics…

http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/1-21-15-Seg-2.mp3

Carlos Martinez and Xavier Scruggs remember their late friend, Oscar Taveras, in the third segment of the show. Both also discuss how playing in the Dominican League this offseason has prepared them for 2015. Carlos shares what he and Pedro Martinez worked on, while Scruggs has worked on another position besides first base…

http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/1-21-15-Seg-3.mp3

A new contract extension will not change Lance Lynn, that’s what the right-hander had to say among other topics in the final segment of the show… http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/1-21-15-Seg-4.mp3

