Wood River Police have released a surveillance video photo of four suspects in series of vandalism cases from Tuesday night.

The video photo shows the four juvenile suspects in a case where seven or eight vehicles and a vinyl fence in Wood River were marked and was taken about 9:30 p.m. that evening. The suspects remain on the loose, Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said late Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle incidents with the vehicles took place on Park Lane, Mildred Avenue, Cedar Drive and North 6th Street. The vinyl fence was at the intersection of Mildred Avenue and North 6th Street. The vandals went up and down the fence with paint, Bunt said.

Bunt said the vandalism acts consisted of obscene words and random marks or shapes. Some profanity and images were found as well.

“The person with the fence said they couldn’t get the paint off,” he said.

Such random acts of vandalism are not common in Wood River the deputy chief said.

“It occurs occasionally but not continually,” he said.

If anyone has any information about the suspects, Bunt said please contact the Wood River Police immediately at 618-251-3113.

The suspects were last seen heading east on Park Lane and South on 6th Street in Wood River.

