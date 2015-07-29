Ray Botterbush was a man who had Scouting in the center of his heart and soul.

Botterbush was an Eagle Scout and still involved with Scouts until he died of a heart attack suddenly in June 2014. On Saturday, July 25, the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Winter Lodge at Camp Warren Levis was re-dedicated in Ray Botterbush’s name.

The Rotarians built the winter lodge in 1987 and during 2014 and 2015, they furbished the lodge with interior and exterior improvements.

Mike Eschbach, Piasa Bird District Director of BSA, spoke of the inexhaustible support Ray gave the Boy Scouts.

During the ceremony, Botterbush’s nephews K.J. and Jonathan, served as the color guard for ceremonies under the direction of Camp Warren Levis Ranger Drew Anderson.

“We are honored to do the dedication and put it in his name as involved as he was in Scouts,” said Mitch Cannell, public relations director for Alton-Godfrey Rotary. “We are also delighted to do this in the name of Alton-Godfrey Rotary.”

Rotary President Liz Parker spoke of Ray’s devotion to scouting, Rotary and his family. He was an advocate for Camp Warren Levis and spoke frequently of the benefits of scouting in regard to character and leadership.

Botterbush was heavily devoted to the Alton and Godfrey communities.

“Ray was a very well-liked man,” Cannell said. “He was devoted to the Scouts, the Salvation Army and spent many years with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.”

