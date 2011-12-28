Alton Little Theater will present THE LAST MASS AT ST. CASIMIR'S; Over The Tavern, Part III by Tom Dudzick for nine performances, January 27th through February 5th. This production will complete the saga of the Pazinski family first appearing on stage at ALT in 2009 in OVER THE TAVERN and following with KING O' THE MOON in 2010.

The trilogy of semi-autobiographical plays covers eighteen years in time and the final installment finds the family stuck in the old bar and grill during the infamous blizzard of '77 in Buffalo New York. The storm is a dramatic pressure cooker and accelerates the process of family reckoning - but in the middle of the maelstrom are still plenty of laughs from this hard-working,blue-collar family trying to make sense out of life.

The Chicago Tribune calls playwright Dudzick's work, "the biggest grass roots success in the Midwest" and ALT director, Lee Cox, says she is honored that Mr. Dudzick is allowing ALT to be one of the first non-professional theater groups to mount the play written just 17 months ago.

Cox announces that she has found a dynamic cast to bring to life the story of this scrappy clan who find love and closure while stranded in a storm. Gail Drillinger will recreate her role as Ellen Pazinski, the resilient Pazinski matriarch. Valerie Sprague will take on the role of "Annie" ( having played "Ellen" in OVER THE TAVERN). Jay Harvey will step into the role of eldest son, "Eddie" and Steven Harders will take on the role of "Rudy"; Jake Shipton, last seen in KING O' THE MOON as Georgie will once again take on the role as the youngest and most vulnerable sibling.

Five characters will share generous doses of humor, sibling rivalry, drama, and humanity. The genuine warmth of this production and this family's struggles will peel away the challenge of cold winter nights and leave the audience feeling hopeful for the future.

"No audience could ask for more", says Lee Cox. "Even if you haven't seen the prior productions, you'll love this chapter...Dudzick is the first to invite anyone who has ever lived in a family to resonate with his story".

Ticket reservations for the production can be made at 618-462-6562 or tickets may be purchased on line through the ALT website: www.altonlittletheater.org. Adult Tickets are just $15 and students (through college with ID) may be purchased for $8. Group discount for groups of 20 or more can be obtained by calling the Box Office Chairman, Cliff Davenport, at 618-466-1247. Interviews and photo opportunities can be arranged by calling the director at 618-531-3777.

