U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) will visit Alton Steel. ALTON - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) will visit Alton Steel, tour the facility and hold a news conference to discuss an initiative that will provide a tax credit to companies that provide fair wages and good benefits to workers while closing a loophole that allows corporations to claim tax savings for activities such as building a manufacturing plant overseas. The Patriot Employer Tax Credit Act, which Durbin has introduced in the Senate, would reward companies that invest in American jobs, pay fair wages, provide quality health insurance and retirement planning, support servicemembers and veterans, and create a diverse workforce.