SPLASH!

Welcome to the World of Splash!

"Explore the Caveman Power Diet!"

Eat Like a Caveman; Stay Fit & Feel Wonderfully Energetic!

"Lose Food Cravings!"

"This diet is loosely based on what Cavemen must have eaten!"

*

Claims!

Caveman Power Diet Claims:

- Reach your optimal weight!

- Increase Mental Clarity

- Effective weight program

- Rids the body of acne

Promotes athleticism

- rids the body of chronic diseases

- Reduces mucous, which houses disease

- boosts longevity

- Powerful Body Detoxification!



*

Comparison!

The Caveman's Diet has been compared to the "Low Carbohydrate Diet!"

*

Caveman's Food Choices!

"What did Cavemen eat?"

Suggested diet!

Nuts & Berries; Limit Fruit!

Plenty of Vegetables, Esp. Root Vegetables!

Fish, Chicken, lean Beef, Bison.



"Free Range" Eggs.

Almond Milk, Coconut Milk / Coconut Water!



Check out many more food choices, spices, recipes meal planning, all on the Internet, for the Caveman's Power Diet!

*

Note!

Always have plenty of water to maintain proper hydration!

*

Science!

What is the Science Behind Primal Man's food choices, the Paleolithic Diet?

This deals with "sustained energy."

The Caveman's Power Diet is accredited to it's main creator Dr. Loren Cortain, who, among others, has been a major contributor to health & fitness programs world-wide!



*

Goals!

Establish Goals, Guidelines & Defeat Road Blocks!

- Eat several times a day

- graze

- Never miss or skip a meal

- Rely on your instinct; et your body tell you "how much!



*

Avoid!

Potatoes, Pasta, Bred, pastries, indulging in fruit juices!

*

Warnings!



The Caveman Diet is considered a "restricted short-term diet."

However, some folks continue with a modified version of the Caveman Diet long-term, under professional consultation.

Find what works for you, to enjoy rewarding results!

Investigate!

There is an abundant amount of information available on the "Caveman Power Diet!

*

Embrace the diet of Primal Man for specific health benefits!

*

Recommendation!

As always, consult with your medical team "before" undergoing a change of diet & tackling a different exercise program!



*

Get back to the basic nutrition of Primal Man!

And, experience "sustained energy!"

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

