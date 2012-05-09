Alton, IL – Women with breast cancer are invited to the next Caring Circle Breast Cancer Support Group on Tuesday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. Led by an experienced cancer care professional from Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence, the Caring Circle support group offers women with breast cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

Special speaker at the May support group is former area resident, Amy Camie, a professional harpist and breast cancer survivor.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We welcome all women who have been touched by breast cancer – whether they are currently receiving treatment for breast cancer or are in remission,” says Billie Vincent, RN, Oncology Clinical Coordinator and facilitator for the support group. “This group will help to meet the emotional needs of women in all phases of adjustment to their breast cancer diagnosis.”

The group meets in the Auditorium of Saint Clare’s Professional Building at 815 East Fifth Street in Alton. For more information or to register, please call the Cancer Center of Excellence at 463-5623. Click here to view flyer.

More like this: