Macy’s helps local charity raise funds and awareness for important cause through annual charity shopping event



Macy’s will partner with Riverbend Family Ministries to invite customers to participate in Macy’s seventh annual “Shop for a Cause” charity shopping event. Macy’s 2012 Shop for a Cause will take place on August 25, 2012; customers can purchase tickets now from Riverbend Family Ministries. Macy’s Shop For A Cause is a unique one-day-only shopping event created to support local charities’ fundraising efforts, which have helped raised more than $42 million for charities across the country since 2006.

“Giving back is a cornerstone of Macy’s culture, and through our annual Shop For A Cause program Macy’s has been able to raise more than $42 million for local and national charities that are meaningful for our customers and associates,” said Martine Reardon, Macy’s chief marketing officer. “We are proud to offer our customers a simple way to make a positive difference in their communities while enjoying great savings at Macy’s. Our customers’ ongoing support is an inspiration, and we hope to continue making an impact for years to come.”

Macy’s has provided Riverbend Family Ministries with shopping passes to sell for $5 each. The organization will keep 100% of every ticket it sells. The more tickets sold by Riverbend Family Ministries, the more money it will raise!

By purchasing a shopping pass to the event from Riverbend Family Ministries, customers support youth and families in crisis, most times due to violence and addiction gain valuable tools to get to self-sufficiency, while enjoying a day of spectacular discounts, entertainment, special events. Pass holders will enjoy special discounts on most regular, sale and clearance purchases all day. (Some exclusion apply.)

Riverbend Family Ministries’ Youth Development and Achievement Program works in a collaborative effort with other agencies housed in one facility to bring holistic intervention, professional expertise, and solutions to youth and families in crisis, most times due to violence or addiction, helping them gain tools toward self-sufficiency. Monies donated would go towards scholarships for youth/families in crises to receive services, art therapy supplies, curriculum development for youth violence prevention, counseling etc. Together we as a community can help change lives – Tammy Iskarous- Exec. Director.

For more information about Macy’s Shop For A Cause event, visit macys.com/shopforacause.

Click here to purchase your pass. *Note - Pass will be emailed after purchase confirmation.

