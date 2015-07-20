The Illinois Premise Alert Program, created by Public Act 96-0788, allows public safety agencies in the State of Illinois, including the Alton Fire Department, to create voluntary, confidential registries of individuals with special needs in order to ensure that these individuals receive necessary notification and assistance in the event of emergencies.

The Alton Fire Department, as part of the City of Alton’s ADA Transition Plan, has created a sign-up form for individuals with special needs to register for assistance. Individuals that participate in the registry shall be placed on special contact lists and will receive individualized notification and evacuation and transportation assistance in the event of an emergency.



Interested individuals may sign up for the registry by contacting the Alton Fire Department at 618-463-3565.



“This registry is a great way for the Fire Department and other first responders to know how to properly assist all residents of the community in the event of a disaster,” said Fire Chief Bernie Sebold. “This registry helps first responders recognize where individuals with special needs are located within our community and how to appropriately assist those individuals in the event of a disaster.”



The registry is voluntary and all information shall be kept confidential. Participants are required to update their information every two years.







Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: