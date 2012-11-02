Alton 11/1/12....The Riverbend Chapter of People in Business will meet on Thursday, November 8, 2012 in Franco’s Restaurant located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton IL inside the Holiday Inn. Open networking will begin at 8 am with the meeting starting promptly at 8:30. The cost is $10 and includes a full breakfast buffet.

Becky Bodenstab will be the presenter for this very special chapter of PIB. Are you concerned about the changes in our economy and what may be ahead in 2013 and beyond? Let’s talk!!! Becky is an independent financial advisor with GA Repple & Co of Casselberry, Florida. She has seen a lot of changes in the 17 years that she has been in business locally and as a former school teacher, is ready to lead a group discussion on the topic “What Next!”. Come network and discuss how to prepare your business for the future!

People in Business is open to all members of the business community and is a no-membership-fee networking organization. People in Business members gather together to network and share resources with the intent of forming solid relationships, fostering business growth and beneficial outcomes.

