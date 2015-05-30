O’Fallon survived what was arguably the best boys volleyball match in the Metro East of the season on Friday night against Edwardsville, capturing the Alton Regional title.

Edwardsville won the first set 25-17, but O’Fallon rallied for a 27-25 victory in the second set and took the final set 27-25.

In the end, O’Fallon slipped ahead, but the second and third sets of the match were extremely hard fought.

Edwardsville volleyball coach Adnrew Bersett said he knew it would be a battle going in and he felt O’Fallon overall had less errors to bring home the regional title. Our end goal was to make a run at state, but it didn’t happen. We have done a lot in the past four or five years with our seniors and they should be proud.”

O’Fallon coach Katelyn Hagarty said she couldn’t be more proud of her kids for their performance.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was amazing,” she said of the comeback after the first set. “No one thought we had a chance of the season we ended up having after losing so many seniors from last year’s team.”

Hagarty said she kept encouraging her team that it could defeat Edwardsville after earlier losses and changed her game plan to be competitive against the Tigers.

“I told them they needed confidence in themselves,” she said. “They worked as hard as they can and did everything I asked of them.”

Bersett commended O’Fallon’s coach and team for a strong effort in the match.

“O’Fallon is a great team,” Bersett said. “I feel bad for our seniors. They have meant so much for our program.”

Edwardsville finishes the season with a 27-7 record.

More like this: