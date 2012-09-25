New Season, Means New Sport at JPRD Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. A new program, with almost 50 participants, began this past Sunday at Dolan Park for Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD). Itty Bitty and Pee Wee Flag Football are for children three to six years old. The program helps the participants develop an understanding of the sport's basic skills and concepts through station rotations in a non-competitive environment for

45 minute sessions that last six weeks. The four stations include passing, catching, flag pulling and hiking/hand-offs. The program's success is dependent upon parents as volunteer station leaders. As the weeks progress, less time is spent at the stations and a small "scrimmage" is created during the remaining time. On the sixth and final week, the entire session time will be spent scrimmaging a game. Every participant will be awarded a medal of participation at the end of the last week. Parents can look forward to Itty Bitty and Pee Wee Basketball starting in the winter. For more information about upcoming programs and events, please contact JPRD at (618) 498-2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com. Freddie Garris III, 3, runs for the touchdown while, Reese Loy, 3, and Nolan Craigmiles, 4, charge to pull his flags at Itty Bitty Flag Football on Sunday at Dolan Park. Katelyn Shively, the site supervisor, watches on as the fun continues. Itty Bitty Flag Football volunteer station leader, Shane DeSherlia, instructs Cooper Gillis, 4, and Mason Green, 3, on how to pass the ball properly. Logan Kuehnel, 4, hikes the ball to Quinn Bartlett, 3, on Sunday afternoon at their first Itty Bitty Flag Football session. Cooper Lyles, 3, and Logan Kuehnel, 4, prepare to pass the ball as Quinn Bartlett, 3, works with the volunteer station leader, Shane DeSherlia. Nayeli Hill, 3, chases her twin sister, Cheyenne Hill, 3, to pull her flag at the flag pulling station. Brayden Threet, 3, catches the football on Sunday at Itty Bitty Flag Football. Hayden Weaver, 4, waits for Hunter Urbeck's, 4, signal to hike the ball. Karson Price, 5, catches the ball at Pee Wee Flag Football on Sunday. Isaac Wargo, 5, is down and ready to hike the ball. Draven Kuehnel, 5, makes a good catch on Sunday at Dolan Park during Pee Wee Flag Football. Ethan Settles, 4, focuses on his target as he prepares to make a pass. The volunteer station leader shows Cooper Lyles, 3, how to find the laces on the football. Article continues after sponsor message Mylee Staton, 5, hikes the ball a bit too high to Garin Schleeper, 6, on Sunday afternoon at Pee Wee Flag Football. Karson Price, 5, hustles to grab the flag belt of Jacob Bellet, 5, as David Wargo, the volunteer station leader, supervises. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip