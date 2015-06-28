Recently, the Edwardsville City Council approved plans presented by Infinity Land Group for construction on a new development in the central part of Edwardsville just off Governor’s Parkway at Esic Drive and Cloverdale.

The development, called @Cloverdale, is designed for simplified living, featuring open floor plan designs including single-story, main-floor master & traditional two-story homes with standard features that today’s buyer wants in a new home.

Professionally built by one of the area’s premier homebuilders, Spencer Homes, these single-family homes offer options of two, three or four bedroom floor plans and all feature a luxurious master suite. Several plans provide a flex room appropriate for a home office, hobby room, or guest accommodations.

All home plans and building sites offer oversize, two-car garages while many allow for a full, three-car garage. Simplified living refers, in part, to lawn care and landscape maintenance services being offered through the Homeowner’s Association. It also refers to the recreational aspect built into the development, including a one-acre park-like area dedicated for families to enjoy time together outdoors.

According to Mike Rathgeb of Spencer Homes, a partner in the development, “We are pleased that the City Council shares in our vision for this development and are happy to bring quality homes designed for families of all ages, sizes and structure. We created this development to appeal to those who want simplified living with a true neighborhood feel and included greenspace that will provide a park-like setting for all to share. With lawn care and landscape maintenance managed by the Homeowner’s Association, owners @Cloverdale get back precious time to spend with friends & family that would otherwise be spent on home upkeep.”

@Cloverdale homes are modern and functional for everyday life with the charm of simplified living. It is also one of the area’s more affordable new home developments offering homes from the $290s. A primary feature of a @Cloverdale home design is the front porch where it functions as an extension of your home and is the perfect place for friends to gather, share day’s events or simply relax. The central location of the development, which is located adjacent to Leclaire Christian Church, makes it within walking distance of MCT Trails, major retail and the downtown Edwardsville corridor.

Rathgeb adds, “The secret to the comfort of @Cloverdale homes is the floorplan design. Each home is planned for the way you live your life. It’s the small, subtle touches that add that good feeling to your home. Each home is designed with careful attention to detail, including nooks and built-ins.”

Only 42 home sites are available. For more information or to reserve a home site, please call Mike Rathgeb at (618) 659-0217, Kathy Long at (618) 781-1826 or visit www.cloverdaleedwardsville.com.

