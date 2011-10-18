Edwardsville, IL – An army of nearly 500 supporters walked as part of the Stop Diabetes® movement for the American Diabetes Association’s Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes held earlier this month. A total of $62,173 has been raised so far to support of the Association’s mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

"Thanks to the energy, enthusiasm and commitment of our walkers, volunteers, and sponsors, Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes was a resounding success," said Rawnie Berry. “This event marked the highest attendance in the Metro East Walk’s history. The money they raised will help change the future of diabetes."

Teams of friends and family gathered for the Metro East Step Out Walk on Saturday, October 1, at SIUe. These teams worked to raise funds soliciting donations from fellow supporters, friends and area businesses. The top fundraising teams include: The Simmons Firm ($3,225), Alton Steel ($3,185), Connor’s Quench for the Cure ($2,740), Team Davis ($2,244), Betes Beaters ($1,765), Airport Plaza Bowl ($1,5180, and 1st Mid America Credit Union ($1,276). Our Walk Champions – those individuals who raised over $1000 are: Connor Broyles, Jim Saffo, Chris Levy, Daniel Federico, Julie Staff, Kimberly Galanti and Charlie Miller.

Article continues after sponsor message

National sponsors for the walk include: Novo Nordisk, Cary's® Sugar Free Syrup, Equal® 0 Calorie Sweetener, PureVia® All Natural Zero Calorie Sweetener and Dignity® Memorial Network for their outstanding support. Local sponsors of the event include Sanford Brown College, Missouri College, Alton Memorial Hospital, Simmons Employee Foundation, Alton Steel Inc., The Telegraph, Saint Anthony’s Health Center, 1st Mid America Credit Union, WBGZ 1570, Nov Nordisk, United Way of Greater St. Louis, Scott Credit Union, ConocoPhillips Wood River Refinery, Leach Firm, LLC., Memorial Hospital, Argosy Casino, 1st Clover Leaf Bank, Becker, Schroader & Chapman, GCS Credit Union, and Kohl’s.

“We are more than thrilled with what we have collected so far, but the ADAstill needs help,” explained Berry. “Today, there are nearly 26 million Americans, including over 57,000 in the Metro East, who have been diagnosed with diabetes. We need to stop this.” Donations are being accepted via www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast, by calling 888-342-2383, or by mailing your donations to The American Diabetes Association,425 South Woods Mill Road, Ste. 110, Town andCountry,MO63017, Attn: Step Out Metro East.

The American Diabetes Association is leading the fight to Stop Diabetes and its deadly consequences and fighting for those affected by diabetes. Founded in 1940, our mission is to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. For more information please call the American Diabetes Association at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit www.diabetes.org.

More like this: